Likud negotiator: Talks with Blue and White a waste of energy

MK Miki Zohar, the leader of the Likud negotiating team, believes there is no longer any chance of forming a unity government with the Blue and White party.

"This is a finished story. There is no point in continuing to spend energy on contacts with Blue and White," Zohar said in an interview with Arutz Sheva Wednesday. "They do not want to form a government with us. I suggest that while there is still time before the Knesset dissolves, we strive to establish a right-wing government with 63 MKs with Liberman. But the chances for that are low as well."

When asked if Likud ha been in contact with the Yisrael Beyteinu party, Zohar replied: "There have always been clandestine and open conversations. In the meantime, this is not going away or progressing. We are unable to reach understandings with him, unfortunately." He added that there is great pressure on Liberman to join the right-wing government from within his own party, "and I hope that will make an impact. We couldn't get him to compromise. Maybe his people will be able to compromise."

Addressing the short meeting between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz yesterday, he said that "nothing was identified, so we understood that the story was finished. They do not want Netanyahu to be prime minister. They want to neutralize him. They are unwilling to allow him to be even a six-month prime minister because they want to get him out of the political equation believing it will bring them to power."

"They don't understand that this 'Deal of the Century,' the annexation of the Jordan Valley, and the defense alliance [with the US], are moves that only Netanyahu can advance with Trump and the US in light of their amazing relationship which proved itself over this last term. On the other hand there is a lot of pretentiousness and hatred and so we will probably go to another election. The public will decide in our favor.