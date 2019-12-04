Tourism up 16% in November

Revenue from incoming tourism since the beginning of the year is over $6 billion.

The upward trend in tourism continues, as Israel ends November 2019 with a 16% incresae in tourism compared to November 2018.

Approximately 451,200 tourist entries were recorded in November 2019, 16.1% more than November 2018 and 26.8% more than November 2017. During the period January – November 2019, 4.2 million tourist entries were recorded, as opposed to 3.8 million in the same period last year, an increase of 10.7%.

The majority of tourist entries in November 2019 - 378,000 - were by air, for a rise of 15.5% from November 2018, and 23.7% from November 2017. An additional 73,500 tourists arrived via the land crossings, 19.5% more than November 2018 and 45.3% more than November 2017

A total of 51,700 day visitors entered Israel in November 2019 as opposed to 30,400 entries in November 2018 and 29,000 in November 2017.

The estimated revenues from incoming tourism for the month of November are NIS 2.3 billion ($661,680,100) and NIS 21 billion NIS since the beginning of the year.

Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin (Likud) said: "I am pleased that we are about to break another annual record of tourist entries into Israel. I expect that we will finish the year with an additional half million of tourists which is a result of targeted marketing and successful campaigns that achieved tremendous exposure even by international standards. Incoming tourism contributed 21 billion shekels ($6,039,604,200) to the economy this year and strengthened the image and status of Israel in the world.”

Tourism Ministry Director-General Amir Halevi said: "Another month of record tourist entries proves, beyond a doubt, that when the work is done correctly over a period of time, we see results and numbers that were only dreamt about until now. Our pleasant weather in Israel during the cold European winter has made Israel into an attractive destination and we highlight this in our campaigns around the world."

Source: Israel Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), 2019 figures are not final. Final figures will be published by the CBS.