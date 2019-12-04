In Arab village, police arrest man with illegal weapon

Police arrest 36-year-old suspect in northern Arab village.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

The confiscated weapon
Police spokesperson

During police operations that took place on the 3.12 in the Arab village of I'billin in northern Israel, units arrested suspect with an illegal weapon.

The suspect, 36, who was found in possession of a pistol, a police spokesman said.

The suspect remains under arrest as part of the ongoing investigation.

He will appear in the court in Haifa today.

"General police operations are continuing in all districts across the country to search and seize illegal weapons," police said in a statement.

