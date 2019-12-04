Heads of Judea and Samaria councils back Netanyahu

The heads of eight local councils in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley on Tuesday sent a letter of support to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

The letter was sent after several heads of local authorities and municipal Likud representatives across the country expressed support for MK Gideon Sa'ar in his bid for the party leadership.

The letter is signed by the chairman of the Yesha Council and the Jordan Valley Council, David Elhayani, the head of the Beit El Council Shai Alon, the head of the Elkana Council Asaf Mintzer, the head of the Kiryat Arba Council Eliyahu Libman, the head of the Givat Ze'ev Council Yossi Avrahami, the head of the Hevron administrative division Hillel Horowitz, the head of the Karnei Shomron Council Yigal Lahav and the head of the Ma'ale Ephraim Council Shlomo Lalush.

"These days it was made public that the State of Israel ranks eighth in the index of the strongest countries in the world. According to military, economic and political capability, the State of Israel is a world power that plays a significant role in global affairs. Its situation has never been better. This is a certificate of honor for the way in which you have been leading the State of Israel for the past decade and for the unprecedented achievements to which you are leading it," the leaders of the councils wrote.

"During Barack Obama's presidency, you stood firm and resolute against the attempts to hurt the settlement and relinquish parts of Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley. In recent years, we have experienced historical events that seemed like a dream: the transfer of the US embassy to Jerusalem, the recognition of the Golan Heights as part of the State of Israel, the important declaration by the US administration that Israeli settlement does not violate international law and more," they continued.

The local council heads express satisfaction and support for the intent to apply sovereignty. "Your commitment, along with the broad work that is constantly being done to apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea and US President Donald Trump's agreement to apply Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley, is very significant. It strengthens the security of the state and safeguards its future. Without you, it couldn't have happened."

At the end of the letter, they declare their support for Netanyahu. "In these days, of storms at home and abroad, when enemies threaten to destroy us, when parties and politicians boycott leaders and population groups, we seek to strengthen your hand in all your work and express our support for you as the leader of the Likud movement and as the Israeli Prime Minister. We all hope that you will continue to lead the State of Israel in a safe way, as a strong and powerful state in security, economy and international policy."