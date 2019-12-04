19-year-old killed after being hit by Light Rail in Jerusalem

19-year-old woman killed after being hit by a Light Rail vehicle near the central station in Jerusalem.

A 19-year-old woman was killed on Tuesday night after she was hit by a Light Rail vehicle near the central station in Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom paramedics who were called to the scene pronounced her dead. In addition, the paramedics provided medical treatment to four 19-year-old women who suffered from anxiety.

MDA paramedic Oz Pollack said, "It was a horrifying accident. When we arrived at the scene, we saw a young woman about 19 years of age trapped under the train. She was not breathing and without a pulse and within a short time we had to pronounce her dead.”

“Four of her friends who witnessed the accident suffered an anxiety attack and after medical treatment, we evacuated them for continued treatment in the hospital,” he added.