Rabbanim react to story of imprisoned woman

24-year-old Hodaya Monsango made headlines this week after news spread of her shocking arrest and imprisonment. Three Israeli rabbanim released the following letter regarding the situation:

“To Whom It May Concern:

"איש את רעהו יעזורו ולאחיו יאמר חזק"

We ask for your help in a Mitzvah of Pidyon Shvuyim.

Hodaya Monsango is 24-year-old resident of Nitzan. In the past she lived in Neve Dekalim, Gush Katif. Hodaya was incriminated on her way back to Israel when criminals put illegal substances in her suitcase. Hodaya, an innocent girl with special needs and no criminal record, is being held in prison under harsh conditions and begging for help.

The case is familiar to us and we support the just fight to bring her back to Israel. The money is transferred through Charidy – so you can get a formal receipt and from there it goes directly to the fee of the lawyer and all the rest expenses in order to rescue Hodaya.

In the Bracha of: איש את רעהו יעזורו

Rabbi Yigal Kaminetzky

Dekalim - Nitzan

Rabbi Dov Lior

Kiryat Arba - Chevron

Rabbi Yosef Elnekaveh

Neve Dekalim - Yad Binyamin"