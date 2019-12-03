Kamela Harris drops out of presidential race

California Senator Kamala Harris ends campaign for Democratic presidential nomination after precipitous drop in the polls.

California Senator Kamala Harris has suspended her campaign for the 2020 presidential race, becoming the biggest name to drop out of the race so far.

Harris was considered a front-runner for the Democratic nomination when she entered the race in January 2019. She has dropped significantly in the polls in recent months,

Harris' campaign has also faced budget problems, spending more than it raised.

The former California Attorney General informed her staff on Tuesday that she would drop out of the presidential race, Politico reported.