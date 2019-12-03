Israeli mission donates wheelchairs for children to UN in Geneva

'This donation by Israel is small step to make UN truly accessible, so persons with disabilities can take part and influence world issues.'

On the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Permanent Mission of Israel donated to the United Nations Office at Geneva three pediatric wheelchairs made by the Israeli NGO ‘Wheelchairs of Hope’. The wheelchairs were presented to UNOG Director-General Tatiana Valovaya during a High-Level meeting co-sponsored by the Israeli Mission, on the recently published United Nations Disability Inclusion Strategy (UNDIS).

“Israel is committed to work with the International Community to ensure the rights of persons with disabilities are respected”, said Ambassador Aviva Raz Shechter, Israel’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva. In line with the comprehensive approach of the UNDIS, Raz Shechter added that “this donation by Israel is a small, but concrete step to make the UN truly accessible, so that persons with physical disabilities can actively take part and influence world issues discussed in Geneva.”

Aimed at children attending the Human Rights Council, each of these wheelchairs arbor on its back an inspiration quote from a famous Israeli.

Israel is harnessing the power of innovation in every aspect of life, making major impact both domestically and worldwide, and contributing to the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals of leaving no one behind.

“Wheelchairs of Hope” is a unique humanitarian initiative developed in Israel, which has been benefiting so far more than 10’000 children and their caregivers around the world. It developed innovative and affordable children's designed wheelchairs, making access to education, health and recreational activities possible for millions of children leaving in less developed environments. The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs already supported the project in seven countries, and is looking after additional partner countries and organizations to join in the effort.

Over the years, Israel has played a leading role advocating for the rights of persons with disabilities. It is a member of the Task Force on Accessibility of the Human Rights Council, contributing to making the HRC accessible to all. Recently, the Permanent Mission of Israel in Geneva presented Ms. Odelia Fitoussi, as Israel’s candidate to the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, whose elections will take place in June 2020.