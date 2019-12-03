Defense Minister visits Hatzor Air Force Base, 'We embark on extensive economic campaign after terror operatives all over world.'

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett visited Hatzor Air Force Base today with Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin and with participation of Hatzor Base Commander Brigadier General Brigadier General Nir Barkan and other senior officials.

Bennett spoke of his decision to sign a first executive order of its kind aimed at limiting economic activity of individual terror operatives and carrying out "targeted economic thwarting".

"Activity against terrorists isn't only in the field but also through the pocket," the Defense Minister explained. "Today we embark on an extensive economic campaign after terror operatives all over the world.

Ariel Hermoni, Defense Ministry DM Bennett visits Air Force base

"Everyone who harms us, we will chase him, whether it is at the ATM that won't give him money, or at the airport when they won't board, or at the entrance to a country that refuses them entry. We'll chase the terrorists so it becomes unwise to kill Israelis."

The Defense Minister also addressed Iranian establishment in Syria making it clear that Israel would fight against it. "We have excellent fighters, pilots, and soldiers. The State of Israel is determined to face the Iranian effort to build on our borders. We won't accept any new neighbors on the borders of the State of Israel."