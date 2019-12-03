Netanyahu: Unity government would create historic achievements

PM meets Likud Central Committee members: 'We have opportunity which will be lost when US enters whirlwind of elections.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held dozens of meetings in his office at the Metzudat Ze'ev in Jerusalem on Tuesday with some 250 members of the Likud Central Committee.

"A unity government right now, before the US enters the whirlwind of elections, would bring historic achievements for which [the opportunity] will not return," Netanyahu told the committee members.

Netanyahu enumerated the future achievements he seeks to achieve and also referred to the defense alliance he seeks to sign with the US. "Many achievements are expected, including the annexation of the Jordan Valley and a critical defense alliance with the United States. It will not restrict our freedom of action, as it will not restrict NATO forces to attack when they want."

"The defense agreement I bring with President Trump will of course be tailored to our needs and will preserve our freedom of action. The government now can create historic achievements and we may miss this opportunity.

"That is why I make every effort, including at a meeting today with Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz, to establish this government. It is still possible," Netanyahu concluded.