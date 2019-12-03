'Blue & White says one thing in public, another in private'

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman on Monday night blamed the haredi MKs for working together with the "anti-Zionist" parties, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Slamming "the unholy treaty between the non-Zionist parties and the anti-Zionist parties," Liberman said, "Anyone who was at the Finance Committee meeting today saw once again the partnership between Tibi and [UTJ MK Moshe] Gafni," he said.

Turning his ire to the center-left Blue and White party, Liberman said: "That coalition money from the 20th Knesset is given [to] Shas and UTJ via Tibi - we're used to that. I was amazed to see that the ones who, at the end of the day, are handing the funds to Shas and UTJ are Blue and White. Without their votes they would not have succeeded. The fact is, they say one thing outside and another thing inside."

"They try to negotiate under the table - and it seems it's a lot more than what even we thought. Anyone who was at the Finance Committee today saw this triangle, of Ahmad Tibi, Blue and White, and Shas and UTJ."

On Monday, during a Finance Committee discussion Monday, MK Ahmad Tibi (Joint Arab List) asked the Sephardic-haredi Shas party to support the vote to pass the budget for schoolbuses for Arab students.

"I am asking my friends from Shas to join us," Tibi said.

When MK Yakov Asher (UTJ) asked, "Only Shas?" Tibi replied: "You are my good friends from long before yesterday. Shas are friends."