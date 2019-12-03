'The place you were born determines your future'

MK Hili Tropper (Blue and White) on Tuesday commented on the OECD's report on standardized test results, which showed significant discrepancies between low-socioeconomic status (SES) students and their higher-SES peers.

"The results of international tests prove once gain what Israel has almost become used to: The place where you were born determines your future to a significant extent," he said.

"If you were born in the periphery, your scores have a high likelihood of being lower than those of someone who lives in the center of the country."

Tropper added that "if you were raised in a poor family, your chance of success is less than that of a child from a rich family. If you are an Arab child, you'll have less opportunities than a Jewish child."

"This is the simple and sad truth in Israel 2019. But those who still believe in education, in the responsibility of the state, and especially those who still believe in humanity, will never give up and make peace with this cruel statistic. It's time to make equal educational opportunities a national goal."