Netanyahu expected to ask for immunity at last possible minute

PM has 30 days to request immunity and officials believe he will submit the request just before the deadline.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is expected to use the entire timeframe allotted to him to announce whether he is requesting immunity, Channel 12 News reported on Monday.

Netanyahu has 30 days to announce whether he intends to request that the Knesset grant him immunity from prosecution.

Officials in the political system believe that Netanyahu will ask for the immunity but will wait until the last minute, just before the 30 days are up, to make the official request.

This is due to the fact that as the dissolution of the Knesset approaches, it will be difficult to convene the Knesset House Committee, which is the body authorized to discuss the issue.

MKs from the Likud who spoke to Netanyahu recently told him that he must seek immunity to convince the public that he can lead the state.