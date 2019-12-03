New neighborhoods and neutralized terrorists

Did you realize that 2,600 rockets have been fired at Israel by terrorists from Gaza in the past two years alone?

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, Josh jumps from topic to topic in a week which saw the announcement of a new Jewish neighborhood in Hevron, while IDF forces neutralized a terror cell in that same area, which had been making a habit of trying to murder Israeli motorists on the roads.

Also, did you realize that 2,600 rockets have been fired at Israel by terrorists from Gaza in the past two years alone? Someone is keeping score, but will someone finally do what it takes to stop the rockets? All of this and much more on today’s show.