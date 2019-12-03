Central Election C'tee director: Elections can be held earlier

Director of the Central Election Committee says the committee would be able to prepare for elections on February 25, 2020.

The director of the Central Election Committee, Orly Ades, on Monday informed the leaders of the factions in the Knesset that the committee would be able to prepare for elections on February 25, 2020.

This date would be three weeks earlier than the date on which the elections were to be held. The announcement was made after an inquiry by the Blue and White party on the issue.

The chairman of the Knesset Arrangements Committee, MK Avi Nissenkorn, said such a move would be promoted provided there was broad agreement in the Knesset for it.

The Knesset is trying to promote this agreement, which requires an amendment of the Basic Law and a majority of at least 61 Knesset members who will vote in favor of it.