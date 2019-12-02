PLO Supreme Council for Youth and Sports head Jibril Rajoub wrote on his Facebook page: "Our brothers are here – and foremost among them His Honor [PA] Prime Minister [Muhammad Shtayyeh], government ministers, members of the PLO Executive Committee and the Fatah Central Committee, commanders of the PA Security Forces, and pillars of the private sector… in order to say to this fascist and Nazi occupation that Jerusalem is ours, and that Jerusalem will only be Islamic-Christian." This from Palestinian Media Watch (PMW).

Rajoub gave this speech in front of PA Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh, government ministers, members of the PLO Executive Committee and the Fatah Central Committee, commanders of the PA Security Forces, and leaders of the private sector at a dinner hosted by the PA presidential institution in honor of the visiting Saudi Arabian national football team.

Jibril Rajoub also serves as Fatah Central Committee Secretary, Head of the PLO Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Chairman of the Palestine Olympic Committee, and Chairman of the Palestinian Scout Association (PSA). Last August, Rajoub was sentenced by FIFA to a year-long ban for inciting fans against Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. Rajoub had headed the Palestinian Authority’s Preventive Security Force until 2002, and was elected Secretary General of the Fatah Revolutionary Council Central Committee in 2017.

Rajoub said: “I say to the Palestinian leadership – we in the Council of Arab Ministers for Youth and Sports have defined what normalization with the occupation is: A. No Arab will participate in any sports activity in Israel. In other words, one that Israel hosts. B. We reject that any Arab or Islamic state host any championship with the participation of Israelis. C. Any athlete who advances a stage and an Israeli is competing against him will not meet him.”