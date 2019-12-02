NY branch of Students for Justice in Palestine: 'We are going to shut down all the Zionist events and start an Intifada everywhere!'

A pro-Gaza rally was held at Times Square in New York, NY, where Nerdeen Kiswani of an organization called Within Our Lifetime led a chant that went: “There is only one solution: Intifada, revolution!” reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Husam Kaid of the City College, NY branch of Students for Justice in Palestine called for an Intifada in every classroom and in every college campus. He said: “We are going to shut down all the Zionist events [and] start an Intifada everywhere!”

Sayel Kayed, a prominent NJ-based pro-BDS activist belonging to American Muslims for Palestine, said that Palestine has a god-given right to resistance and self-defense, that Palestinian resistance is not terrorism, and that Israel has no right to exist.