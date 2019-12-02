2 Israeli Arabs arrested after missing teen found raped, drugged

Missing Jewish teen with mental disability found in vacation house with two residents of Tayibe, accuses them of drugging and raping her.

Two Israeli Arab men from the town of Tayibe, in central Israel, have been arrested, after they allegedly drugged and raped an Israeli teen with mental disabilities.

Last week, a 19-year-old woman with mental handicaps was reported missing.

During the searches for her on the same day she was declared missing, police located her in a vacation home in the town of Ahituv, in central Israel.

The missing teen was found with two 23-year-old residents of the Israeli Arab town of Tayibe.

Police arrested the two Tayibe residents, after the teen accused them of drugging her, forcing her to drink alcohol, and raping her.

The two suspects were brought before the Magistrate’s Court in Petah Tikva, which extended their arrests by four days.

Authorities have opened an investigation in the case.