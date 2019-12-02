Jewish man stabbed at Rebbe Nachman's grave in Uman

Man praying near grave of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov in Uman stabbed during Shabbat - by a fellow worshipper.

A Jewish man praying at a popular pilgrimage site in the Ukraine was stabbed over the weekend.

The incident occurred while the victim was praying at the grave of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov in the city of Uman before dawn Saturday morning, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

In an apparently unprovoked attack, another worshipper suddenly stabbed the victim.

Emergency first responders from United Hatzalah were quickly called to the scene, and treated the victim, who was on the verge of losing consciousness. The victim was then evacuated to a local hospital.

Local Jewish officials say this is not the first time the assailant has attacked visitors in Uman.

“The stabbers condition is known in the community, and this isn’t the first time that he’s attacked people,” officials told Kikar Hashabbat. “Up till now, nothing has been done about the attacks…since he has family ties with the people who manage the grave site.”

After this weekend’s attack, however, local Jewish officials “have lost their patience, and this time they will put an end to this.”

Rabbi Yaakov Jean, the chief rabbi of Uman, said he was deeply “shocked” at how the assailant was “allowed to enter the community, harming it again with no one saying a word against him.”

“I am also shocked that nothing has been done about it. This man clearly sees that nothing is stopping him from using violence against others.”