Watch: Leftists slam anti-Zionist Neturei Karta in Ramallah

Neturei Karta leader invokes Allah while denouncing State of Israel, is shouted down by leftists at Ramallah gathering.

Far-left activists and members of the radical anti-Zionist Neturei Karta movement faced off at an event hosted by the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah.

The event, held as part of the ‘International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People’, took place at the Muqata compound in Ramallah Thursday night.

Along with Palestinian Authority officials, including Fatah party secretary-general Jibril Rajoub, a number of radical far-left Israeli activists took part in the event, including former Meretz party chief Mossi Raz.

In addition, a delegation from the virulently anti-Zionist group Neturei Karta took part in the event, with its leader, Meir Hirsch, addressing the gathering.

During his speech, Hirsch condemned not only Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria, lamenting the US State Department’s declaration last month that Jewish towns in Judea and Samaria do not violate international law, but also the existence of the Jewish state per se.

Hirsch called for a boycott of Israel, and claimed the Zionist movement has “no relation to the Jewish people…at all.”

“The only way to stop the occupation is by way of a global economic boycott on the Zionist state,” said Hirsch.

“This just claim derives from the command by Allah, ‘You shall seek justice,’ in which we are commanded to be fair to both Jews and other peoples. The Zionists and their leaders have no relation to the Jewish people.”

At this point, some of the left-wing activists present began to boo Hirsch for his rejection of Israel’s existence, claiming he is “not a Jew”.

Members of the Neturei Karta delegation responded by calling the left-wing activists “filthy leftists” and “liars”.