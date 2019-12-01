Dispute in Blue & White leadership

Gantz and Ashkenazi suggest that Lapid and his Yesh Atid party sit outside gov't until Netanyahu leaves. Lapid: 'It's a trap.'

Blue and White leaders Benny Gantz and Gabi Ashkenazi suggested that Yair Lapid and members of his Yesh Atid party remain outside the unity government in the first stage, and join after five months when Netanyahu leaves.

Channel 12 News reported that Lapid replied: If we sit under Netanyahu for one day, we will be forever tainted. Lapid mentioned what happened to the Kadima party and Shaul Mofaz, who believed in Netanyahu's promises, entered his government, and failed to receive what he had been promised.

Lapid also said: "You know Netanyahu as chiefs of staff. He has respect for chiefs of staff. Ya'alon and I know him as politicians."

Lapid and Ya'alon said Netanyahu's proposal was a trap. Gantz and Ashkenazi, on the other hand, think it may be an opportunity. Bottom line - the chance of the proposal being realized is low.

The Likud party claimed earlier on Sunday evening that MK Yair Lapid is preventing the establishment of a unity government.

"The Likud has agreed to major concessions, but Yair Lapid is still making every effort to thwart a unity government," the party stated. "If Lapid ceases to sabotage unity efforts, there is still a real possibility of preventing elections and forming a unity government."