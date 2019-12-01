'Protesters are being slaughtered, while you appease Tehran'

'These countries should be ashamed of themselves.' Netanyahu excoriates EU leaders for helping Iran to circumvent US sanctions.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu slammed European leaders Sunday over their efforts to help Iran circumvent American sanctions, saying the countries “should be ashamed of themselves” for aiding Tehran while the Islamic republic uses deadly force to crackdown on anti-government protests.

"In Tehran, in Baghdad, in Beirut, people are taking to the streets. They are being slaughtered by the hundreds, yet they continue to protest. The tyrants of Tehran shoot them to no avail. They tamper with the internet to no avail as well. The fearless and frustrated people of Iran simply refuse to be silenced,” Netanyahu said in a video statement Sunday.

“In Baghdad, Iran's cronies have killed hundreds of Iraqis. But here too, the people of Iraq refuse to be silenced. They continue to protest.

“In Beirut, Hezbollah thugs attack peaceful demonstrators, but the Lebanese people keep showing up as well.

“What is driving these people to risk their lives and stand up to their oppressors? Well, the answer is simple. They are fed up. They're fed up with corruption. They're fed up with failing economies. They're fed up with the siphoning off of their treasure and their lives to Iran's wars of aggression in the region.

“And while the people of the Middle East bravely stand up to Iran and its henchmen, here's the absurd thing: While all of this is happening, countries in Europe are working to bypass US sanctions against Iran. While the Iranian regime is killing its own people, European countries rush to support that very murderous regime. While Iran bombs Saudi Arabia's oil installations, while Iran rushes to enrich uranium for nuclear weapons, European countries rush to appease Iran with even more concessions.

“These European countries should be ashamed of themselves. Have they learned nothing from history? Well, apparently not. They are enabling a fanatic terrorist state to develop nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, thereby bringing disaster to themselves and upon everyone else."

Netanyahu went on to urge European leaders to join the US in imposing sanctions on Tehran.

“Now is the time to change course.

“Now is the time to ratchet up the pressures on Iran, not to lessen them.

“Now is the time to join the United States and increase sanctions against Iran.

“To those who favor appeasement of Iran, I say this: History and your own people will judge you harshly. Change course now.”