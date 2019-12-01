Netanyahu: Judea and Samaria is our land

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke at the start of the weekly Security Cabinet meeting Sunday.

“One of the basic concepts of what used to be called ‘international law’, a network of ideas that had depth before it was twisted by very distorted decisions by the international court, was that a government is responsible for its territory, in the sense that it was responsible for any attempted attack originating from its territory against another country. We operate according to this principle," Netanyahu said.

"I do not want anyone to err. We are acting against Islamic Jihad, as it is our right to act against all terrorist elements; however, we have not absolved Hamas of responsibility for any offensive action against us originating from the Gaza Strip. This was and remains our policy. To this end, over the weekend the IDF acted in response to terrorist actions originating in Gaza. Thus it has been and thus we will continue – Hamas is responsible.

"Ahead of the weekend, I had my weekly meeting with the head of the ISA. He briefed me on operations. Would that I could share these with all Israeli citizens, great operations, there is no other word, that the ISA undertakes continuously to thwart the attacks against us from Judea and Samaria, and inside Judea and Samaria, against the residents and against all Israeli citizens wherever they are.

"These successes are very impressive and cooperation between the ISA and the IDF is bearing marvelous results for the State of Israel. Simultaneous with the fight against terrorism, we are strengthening the security components in the communities in Judea and Samaria, of the Israeli citizens there. This is the proposal that will be submitted to the Cabinet today – NIS 40 million for strengthening the security components. We will fight terrorism. They will not uproot us from here. This is our land.”