Otzma Yehudit: Investigate if deadly crash was a terror attack

The Otzma Yehudit party called on the police this morning to investigate the fatal accident in which Tzipi Rimmel and her newborn baby Noam Rachel were killed to determine whether it was an Islamist terrorist attack.

According to the party, since the early morning hours, testimonies from various people present at the site indicate that the driver who struck Rimmel, who is an Arab, was traveling at high speed and deliberately did not stop despite the red traffic light and cars waiting at the intersection.

"We urge the police to investigate in depth the motives of the offending driver and examine whether there were no nationalist motives in his unruly leadership and whether he had any intentions of seizing the opportunity of vehicles waiting at the junction for a green light to kill Jews," Otzma Yehudit said.

Attorney Itamar Ben Gvir, one of the leaders of the party, wrote on Twitter: "This is not an 'accident.' It looks like murder! "