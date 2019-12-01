Senior Likud Minister: Liberman should return to the right

Environmental Minister Ze'ev Elkin, a senior member of the Likud party's negotiating team, reported that progress had been made in coalition talks Sunday Morning.

"We were close to the agreement at the previous meeting and I hope that today's meeting, which is sponsored by the Speaker of the Knesset, will see further progress," Elkin told Channel 13 News.

The minister chided Yisrael Beyteinu leader Avigdor Liberman's declaration that he was willing to support "both sides," saying that it would lead to a "childish" race to the President's Residence by party leaders and that Liberman should return to the right-wing camp.

He said the gaps between the two sides are small when the parties meet behind closed doors, but when the time comes to make public declarations the Blue and White party always hardens its stance due to Yair Lapid's intervention.

Minister Elkin said his team proposed that Netanyahu's term in office be shorter than six months. This proposal, in his opinion, can solve the Blue and White's aversion to Netanyahu, but if Blue and White does not agree then there would be no point in forcing Netanyahu out.

Elkin also stated that the continued existence of the right-wing bloc is not the obstacle it has been portrayed as being and that Bluer and White leader Benny Gantz has already agreed to allow the parties of the bloc to join a unity government.