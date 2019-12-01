Toddler, 35-year-old woman critically injured in accident

Four people were injured on Saturday night in an accident involving two vehicles near the Givat Ze'ev junction on Route 443.

Among the injured were a two-month-old toddler and a 35-year-old woman who were critically injured. The toddler was treated by Magen David Adom and evacuated to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem. The woman was evacuated to the Shaare Zedek Hospital.

In addition, an 18-year-old and a 10-year-old were seriously injured in the accident. They were treated by MDA and United Hatzalah paramedics and evacuated to the Shaare Zedek Hospital.

זירת התאונה ליד צומת גבעת זאב

MDA senior paramedic Yishai Levy said: "Both vehicles were crushed and disassembled and the injured were trapped inside. While the injured were receiving treatment, firefighters rescued them from the vehicles. A two-month-old toddler who was in the back seat was rescued, unconscious and breathless. We quickly transferred him to an intensive care ambulance and evacuated him to the hospital while performing CPR.”

"A passenger who was sitting next to the driver, a 35-year-old woman, was unconscious. We began medical treatment at the scene and she was evacuated to the hospital while undergoing CPR. The driver of the vehicle, 18 years old, was rescued conscious and suffering from an abdominal injury. He was evacuated to the hospital in serious condition. A 10-year-old boy, who was trapped in the back seat and was unconscious, was evacuated to the hospital while undergoing life-saving medical treatment,” Levy added.

Daniel Simchayoff, a United Hatzalah paramedic, said, "This is an accident involving five vehicles. We provided assistance to a woman and baby who were critically injured. We also provided initial assistance at the scene of the accident to two people with moderate injuries and a number of people with light injuries. Fire crews operated at the scene due to the nature of the accident."