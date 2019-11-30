IDF eliminates terrorist who firebombed civilian vehicle

IDF confirms: Terrorist who hurled flaming firebombs at passing vehicles eliminated, two others arrested.

During an IDF operation to foil terror attacks near the Hevron-area Palestinian Authority town of Beit Awwa, IDF forces identified three suspects who were hurling flaming firebombs at an Israeli vehicle traveling on a nearby road, an IDF spokesperson said.

The forces responded by firing at the suspects, and succeeded in eliminating one of them. The other two suspects were arrested by IDF forces and taken for interrogation.

Separately, five residents of the northern Arab town of Tur'an were arrested after their vehicle was found to contain six homemade explosives.

All of the suspects are in their 20s.

They will be brought to court for an extension of their arrest.