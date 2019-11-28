'Comedy for Koby' turns terror into laughter

Comedy for Koby, a highly popular stand-up comedy tour that has been entertaining Israeli-based audiences for over a decade is back celebrating its 25th tour with an all-new lineup.

Founded in 2008, Comedy for Koby is a benefit for The Koby Mandell Foundation which works on behalf of bereaved families and victims of terror. The Foundation is named for 13-year-old Koby Mandell who was murdered by terrorists in May of 2001 while hiking with his friend Yosef Ishran near his home in the town of Tekoa.

The 25th Tour will run from December 10 through December 17 and feature comedy stars Godfrey, Mike Vecchione and Andy Pitz. The tour, with stops in Haifa, Raanana, Beit Shemesh, Gush Etzion, Modiin, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem will be hosted by Avi Liberman, an accomplished comedian and founder of Comedy for Koby. Liberman is also responsible for recruiting the comedic talents that perform under the Tour’s ever-growing banner.

Over the years, the Tour has succeeded in attracting top names in the world of American standup including figures who regularly appear on The Tonight Show and Comedy Central and A-list performers like Jeffrey Ross, Brian Regan, Alonzo Boden and many others.

“This Tour has literally opened the door for American acts to realize that Israel is a place with great audiences and great shows and paved the way for comedians like Seinfeld and Chris Rock to include Israel on their performance schedules,” Liberman said.

“Throughout my almost thirty years of doing standup comedy, being invited to perform in Israel, and for such a worthy cause, will be one of the biggest highlights of my career,” said Andy Pitz, who has appeared on the Tonight Show and the Late Late Show multiple times.

“Comedy for Koby has become a critical source of support for our Foundation and our ongoing work with the children at Camp Koby but also a wonderful way to salute the memory of our son," said Rabbi Seth Mandell. "By bringing the gift of laughter to so many people and also exposing the very best of Israel to these popular comedians and influencers, we are able to ensure that Koby's tragedy is also achieving a level of good and really giving back to the community."