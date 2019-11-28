Monument to Jihad operatives killed by Israel in US college

Students set up memorial to 34 who died in Operation Black Belt in Gaza earlier this month, most of them Islamic Jihad operatives.

Students at Oberlin College set up a memorial to the 34 who died in IDF bombings during Operation Black Belt in the Gaza Strip earlier this month, most of them Islamic Jihad operatives, according to newspaper Yediot Ahronot.

The students are Jews belonging to the Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) organization and students belonging to the Palestine Liberation Students' Organization.

The college administration reportedly did not remove or condemn the memorial, and even admitted giving a green light to the move on the grounds of freedom of expression.

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan condemned the monument's construction.