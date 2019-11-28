Defense Minister Naftali Bennett responded to the destruction of the homes of the terrorists who murdered Dvir Sorek.

Bennett said, "I cannot promise there won't be more terror attacks, but we must charge a heavy price for from anyone who raises his hand against an Israeli citizen. Jewish blood isn't free."

Sorek was 18, he was stabbed to death at the Migdal Oz junction in Judea and Samaria.

In October, IDF Prosecution filed an indictment in the Judea Military Court against five Palestinians in connection with the murder of Sorek. All of them are affiliated with Hamas, according to the indictment.