'Unite or we'll vote for the larger parties'

A new petition circulating on social media is calling on the religious right-wing parties to unite into one party.

"Voters from the ideological right and religious Zionism are saying enough of divisions in politics," the petition reads. "In the upcoming elections, vote for only one party, that is open to all, with full primaries.”

Shortly after its distribution on the internet, hundreds of supporters signed the petition.

"We call on the religious Zionist politicians: Unite the Jewish Home and National Union into one, complete and unified party today," the petition reads. "Open the ranks of the party to anyone who believes in religious Zionist ideology to join unconditionally - to the New Right, Otzma Yehudit, to Zehut. Everyone can enter - religious, secular and haredi. Women and men. Liberals and conservatives. Anyone who believes in the construction of a new leadership for the State of Israel which is connected to the Torah and to Zionism."

The petition even sets a date for the primaries, saying, "Hold open primaries in early January (the Likud will hold ones at the end of December) and let the public determine who will lead it and who will be its emissaries."

This public call is unique in that it places a condition before the religious Zionist politicians and concludes by saying, "If not, we're not with you and we'll vote for Likud or Blue and White. If yes, we are with you all the way.”

Itai Granek, founder of the Forum for a Jewish Israel which is among those pushing the initiative, described the dynamics that led him and many like him to be partners to the petition.

"The demand for unity and primaries is so wide and is found in almost every forum in religious Zionism. So much so that, if this issue is raised, many immediately jump up and ask each other what can be done to push the politicians to finally do it," he said.