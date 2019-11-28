Trump breaks the internet

Trump tweets picture of his head superimposed on the body of Rocky. The reason? No one knows.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday shared to his Twitter page an image of his head superimposed on Sylvester Stallone’s body in the film “Rocky III.”

The photo shows Trump’s face photoshopped on the body of fictional boxer Rocky Balboa from the film’s poster.

The post did not include an accompanying caption or explanation about its origin, so the internet went crazy with speculations as Twitter users were left to interpret the image on their own.

Many commenters mocked Trump’s actual figure in comparison to Stallone’s physique in the film, while others likened Trump’s character to Rocky’s tough-guy character.

Whatever the reasoning behind the photo, the tweet has already garnered more than 95,000 replies, 113,000 retweets, and more than 366,000 likes.