9 Israeli inventions make Time magazine’s top 100 list

A personal robot, home water generators, and vision technology device are three of the nine Israeli inventions tapped for Time's top 100

A personal robot 3-feet tall is among nine Israeli-made inventions that appear on the Time magazine list of the “100 Best Inventions” of 2019.

The top inventions appear in the Dec. 2-9 double issue that went on sale Friday in categories that include categories include accessibility, beauty, design, health care and sustainability. There also is a special mentions category.

The evaluations were based on factors including “originality, creativity, influence, ambition, and effectiveness.”

Along with Temi by Robotemi, the personal robot, these are the Israeli inventions, according to the NoCamels website:

MyEye 2.0 by OrCam, a vision technology device for people with visual impairments.

ECONcrete, an environmental tech company that develops sustainable concrete for constructing ecologically active infrastructures.

Nerivio by Theranica, a device that provides acute treatment of migraines.

TytoHome by Tyto Care, remote medical examination device.

Genny by Watergen, a home generator capable of producing up to 7.9 gallons of drinking water per day by collecting water vapor in the air and putting it through physical, chemical and biological treatment.

Alice by Eviation Aircraft, the first all-electric commuter aircraft.

ElliQ by Intuition Robotics, a tabletop social robot to help the elderly stay engaged, independent, and connected to family and friends.

Giveback by Lemonade, which leverages unclaimed money from its renters’ and homeowners’ insurance policies for charity.