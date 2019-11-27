Footage of warning sirens' impact on children goes viral

Ashkelon resident films her traumatized children trembling with fear after sirens sounded in the middle of the night.

Reut Shpilman-Drayer, a resident of the coastal city of Ashkelon, some eight-and-a-half miles northeast of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, released footage taken of her children after warning sirens were sounded in the city overnight in, what was later found to be a false alarm.

The footage, published via Facebook and quickly went viral.

In the video, Shpilman-Drayer’s children can be seen trembling after being forced to seek shelter in a stairwell in the middle of the night, after the warning siren was sounded.

Highlighting the trauma her children suffer whenever rockets are fired from Gaza towards the coastal plain, Shpilman-Drayer wrote that the situation now facing residents of southern Israel had become “impossible”.

“Hi, to all of you living up there [in north and central Israel]. Can you hear? Down here in the south, we’re living in an impossible situation! What country in the world would let people shoot at its citizens??? What country??”

“Bibi, despite all of your accomplishments, there are still citizens living in fear each and every day! You’ve done nothing! You might as well go home! You’ve been in power for 10 years! Come on! There’s no one else to blame!”