Uri Geller: Spoon bender and spy

The CIA conducted experiments on famed Israeli magician Uri Geller in the 1970s in an attempt to weaponize psychic abilities.

In August 1973, the CIA conducted a study at the Stanford Research Institute in Menlo Park, California. That study documented the unique abilities of a young man named Uri Geller.

After seven days of tests, the study concluded “that Geller has demonstrated his paranormal perceptual ability in a convincing and unambiguous way.”

To paraphrase Uri’s own son: Whichever way you look at this, there’s a fascinating story here.

Uri also conducts an ESP experiment for you guys this episode! Listen, follow his instructions and share your drawings in the comments.

