Watch: Businessman who purchased Hitler's belongings honored

The Conference of European Rabbis (CER) presented a token of appreciation to Swiss-Lebanese businessman Abdallah Chatila, who purchased belongings of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler at a German auction house in order to transfer them to Yad Vashem in Israel.

The gift, a shofar, was presented by CER President Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt and CER chief of Staff Gadi Gronich.

Prior to the sale, the heads of the Jewish communities of Europe tried to thwart it with public pressure, but it nevertheless went on as planned, despite protests around the world.

Chatila, a businessman who was born in Beirut and operates in Switzerland and throughout Europe, spent some 600,000 euros in purchasing some of the items, but in some cases lost to other buyers.

Among other things, Chatila bought Hitler's top hat at 50,000 euros (starting price 12.5 thousand euros), a rare copy of "Mein Kampf" (starting price 74,000 euros) for 130,000 euros, a silver cigar box of Hitler's at 19,000 euros Euro, personal letters and more.