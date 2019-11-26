PA author: Jews first arrived in Israel 70 years ago

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) has compiled excerpts of content broadcast by the Palestinian Authority that exposes the distortions that so-called Palestinian intellectuals are willing to perpetrate to further their goal of dispossessing the Jewish People from their land.

Author Haidar Massad says the Zionist narrative has falsified history, as the Children of Israel were never in Palestine: "I wrote a novel called The Palace that was published in 2019. This novel… is about the falsification of the historical geography in the Zionist and Talmudic narrative… The reader can establish… that in this land, Palestine, which has always been Arab – the children of Israel were never there."

Archaeologist and member of Fatah’s Jerusalem branch Abir Zayyad claimed: "We have no archaeological evidence of the presence of the children of Israel in Palestine in this historical period 3,000 years ago, neither in Jerusalem, nor in all of Palestine."

And Al-Azhar University political science lecturer Riyad Al-Aileh wasn't embarrassed to say: "The Jews claim that they were in Palestine 2,000 years ago. If we look at the history we will see that they were not in Palestine in the past, but rather only as invaders less than 70 years ago. For these 70 years they have been invaders, like the Hyksos, the Byzantines, the Persians, and [British] colonialism. The Canaanite Palestinian people has since succeeded in defeating those invaders and continue [to live] in this land?"