Poll: Jewish Home-National Union fails to enter Knesset

New poll shows right-religious bloc with slight gain in power, despite Blue and White's lead.

A new poll by Walla! and the Midgam Institute showed that if elections were held today, the right-religious bloc would gain one Knesset seat, bringing it to 56.

The center-left Blue and White party would win 34 Knesset seats, with the Likud coming in a close second with 33 seats.

Both the Joint Arab List and the Yisrael Beytenu parties would retain their current numbers of 13 and 8 seats respectively.

The New Right party, led by Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and MK Ayelet Shaked, would receive seven Knesset seats, while the Jewish Home-National Union party led by Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz and Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich would fail to cross the electoral threshold, gaining just 2.3% of the votes. The extreme-right Otzma Yehudit party would also fail to cross the threshold, with just 1.2% of votes.

The two haredi parties would retain their current numbers, with Sephardic-haredi Shas receiving nine Knesset seats, and Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ receiving seven.

On the left, the smaller parties would lose one Knesset seat each, bringing Labor-Gesher party down to five Knesset seats, and the Democratic Union down to four - barely scraping the threshold to enter the Knesset.

With both the right-religious and center-left blocs at 56 seats, Yisrael Beytenu would retain its power as the determining party, able to decide the kind of government to be formed.

An earlier poll by Channel 12 showed the center-left bloc as gaining 58 seats while the right-religious bloc stagnated at 55. In that poll, Blue and White led Likud by a large margin of seven Knesset seats.