Jailed terrorist who murdered three Israelis dies of cancer

Sami Abu Diyak, who was serving 3 life sentences for kidnapping and murder, dies of cancer.

An Arab terrorist who murdered three Israelis during the Second Intifada died of cancer Tuesday while serving out three consecutive life sentences.

Sami Abu Diyak, 36, was convicted in 2002 of murder and kidnapping in connection with the murders of three Israelis during the Second Intifada.

On Tuesday, the Israel Prison Authority announced that a "security prisoner" had died after being taken to a hospital for treatment. The IPA did not identify the prisoner.

The Palestinian Authority outlet WAFA, however, named the prisoner as Abu Diyak, who had been diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2015.

Palestinian Authority leaders condemned Israel for the terrorist's death, accusing the prison authority of abusing Abu Diyak.