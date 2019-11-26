'A third election can be prevented'

שיר: "להציל את מחנה הימין"

MK Michal Shir (Likud) does not hide her support for MK Gideon Sa'ar. Speaking to Arutz Sheva on Monday, she said, "There are quite a few Knesset members who support Gideon Sa'ar and there are other people who want to run against him and that's fine. I came to work for the public and it is our duty to take a stand. We were not elected to sit on the fence. I urge my colleagues to step down from the fence and say what their position is.”

"The country has been stuck for a year. The elections cost a fortune and more elections will cost even more. I propose, in order to prevent a third election, quick primaries in the Likud," she added.

"We highly appreciate our Prime Minister, support him and are sure he will be acquitted, but in the end, he failed to form a government not only the first time, but also the second time. What would make us think he will succeed a third time? The Likud's seats are plummeting and the right-wing bloc is diminishing. There is a threat to the way of the right which is more important than anything. We are one step from losing power and in order for the right to maintain power, primaries have to be held," explained Shir.

Asked how Sa'ar would act if he lost to Netanyahu, she replied, "We are proud of the fact that we are a democratic party. For some reason, we pride ourselves that we hold primaries, it’s just that primaries for the leadership of the Likud have not been held for a long time.”

Shir is not afraid to express her opinion. "I have received comments and phone calls from people who are against my opinion. I’m unfazed by those who yell.”

"Netanyahu was unsuccessful the first time and was unsuccessful the second time. The Attorney General's speech felt like a slap in the face and it hurt us all. We can decide: Either we sit at home and hurt, or we save the rule of the right. I prefer to save the rule of the right,” she added.