Arab League condemns US policy shift on Judea and Samaria

Arab League denounces US announcement that it no longer considers communities in Judea and Samaria to be a violation of international law.

Arab League foreign ministers on Monday denounced the Trump administration’s announcement that it no longer considers Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria to be a violation of international law, reported The Associated Press.

In an emergency meeting, a week after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement, Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit called the decision “unfairly biased and unacceptable.”

He added that the US has forfeited its role as a neutral arbiter between Israel and the Palestinian Arabs.

The Arab League meeting was announced last week and was held at the request of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The PA was outraged following Pompeo's statement.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman for PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, said the declaration “is null and void, condemned and totally contradicts with international law, resolutions of the international legitimacy that reject settlements, and Security Council resolutions, especially resolution 2334.”

Abu Rudeineh “stressed that the US administration is not qualified or authorized to cancel the resolutions of the international legitimacy, and does not have the right to give any legitimacy to the Israeli settlements.”

Last Tuesday, Abbas convened the Palestinian leadership for an emergency meeting following Pompeo’s announcement.

The PA’s official Wafa news agency said that Palestinian Arab institutions will review the US statement and make decisions on escalating the popular resistance against attempts to eliminate the “Palestinian issue”.