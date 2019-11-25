Allegedly used her position in House of Representatives to access sensitive information which she relayed to Qatar, and through them to Iran

Al Arabiya English's Abdulla Almanai reports that U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was recruited by a foreign government, passed sensitive information that was relayed to Iran, and received funding by a foreign government, quoting a sworn deposition by a Canadian businessman in a Florida court.

In video link testimony from Toronto, Canada to a Florida District Court on October 23, Kuwaiti-born Alan Bender claims to have ties with governments and royal officials across the Middle East including Qatar. He says he met Qatar’s Secretary to the Emir for Security Affairs Mohammad bin Ahmed bin Abdullah al-Masnad and two other senior Qatari officials.

The three allegedly claimed credit for Omar's meteoric rise, saying: “If it wasn't for our cash, Ilhan Omar would be just another black Somali refugee in America collecting welfare and serving tables on weekends,” according to Bender’s sworn deposition. The deposition was obtained by Al Arabiya English and authenticated by the attorney for the plaintiffs.

American and Turkish media previously reported that Omar met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a key supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood, when she was a junior state representative in Minnesota in 2017. According to Bender, Omar met Erdogan and allegedly swore allegiance to him.

Bender claims that once Omar took office, she used her position in the House of Representatives to access sensitive information which she relayed to Qatar, and through them to Iran.