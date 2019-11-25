Attorney General will make clear to Binyamin Netanyahu that he will not be able to hold office because of indictments against him.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit will announce in coming hours that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu must resign ministerial positions due to the indictments against him, journalist Baruch Kara reported on Channel 13 News.

Netanyahu is currently serving as Prime Minister, as well as Health Minister, Welfare Minister, Diaspora Affairs Minister, and Agriculture Minister.

According to law, he is not allowed to serve as minister after he has been indicted.

The political system estimates the Prime Minister will rush to hand over at least three of the positions to Likud MKs, possibly to Gideon Sa'ar supporters to weaken criticism against him from those quarters.

At the same time, United Torah Judaism Chairman Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman may soon be appointed Health Minister if Prime Minister Netanyahu resigns.

The dilemma of what Litzman would do if Netanyahu resigns was voted on by the Agudat Yisrael Torah Council, which approved the move.

In the past Litzman had already held the title of Health Minister but resigned and was "demoted" to rank of Deputy Minister due to Sabbath desecration on Israel Railways.