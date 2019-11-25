Iberia Airlines to pay passenger nearly $3000

Airline did not return suitcase as quickly as possible, airline says.

The Tel Aviv District Court has ruled that Iberia Airlines must pay a passenger nearly $3,000 for a delay in his suitcase's arrival.

After hearing the case, the judge ruled the airline pay the passenger a total of 10,000 NIS ($2,889).

"One day after the passengers left Israel, Iberia knew where the suitcase had disappeared to," Channel 12 quoted the court as saying.

"However, the airline did not do its proper diligence in order to return the suitcase to the plaintiffs with the proper speed, and the suitcase was only returned many days later."