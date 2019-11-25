Nominations open for 2020 Sylvan Adams NBN Bonei Zion prize

The nomination period for the 2020 Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize has officially opened today for its seventh year.

The awards, sponsored by Sylvan Adams, are given to seven extraordinary English-speaking olim (immigrants to Israel) who have made a lasting contribution to the State of Israel.



“Year after year, Israel advances across sectors, and olim are continuing to play a pivotal role in the country’s success,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “Since the launch of the Bonei Zion Prize in 2013, we have received countless nominations of impressive olim, and are looking forward to receiving this year’s submissions of olim making an impact on the State of Israel.”



A prestigious panel of committee members will select the winners from the following categories: Science and Medicine, Community & Non-Profit, Education, Arts, Culture & Sports and Young Leadership, as well as a new category for “Global Impact”– which is open to individuals creating meaningful change and representing Israel through innovation, advocacy and entrepreneurship.



In addition, a Lifetime Achievement Award will be bestowed upon a deserving oleh.



Eligible candidates for the prize must have made aliyah (immigrated to Israel) from an English-speaking country, including: Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, UK, and USA. The deadline for submitting nominations is January 15th, 2020, and may be submitted at: www.boneizion.org.il/nominate.



Last year’s winners included: Dr. Ora Paltiel, Director of Hadassah Medical Center’s Research in Clinical Epidemiology and the Braun School of Public Health & Community Medicine in the field of Science and Medicine; Danny Hakim, Founder and Chairman of Budo for Peace in the field of Culture, Arts & Sports; Leah Abramowitz, Co-Founder of Melabev in the field of Community & Non-Profit; Dr. Beverly Gribetz, Principal of the Evelina de Rothschild Tehilla Secondary School in the field of Education; Michael Dickson, Executive Director of StandWithUs-Israel in the field of Israel Advocacy; Miriam Ballin, Founder and Former Director of United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit (PCRU) in the field of Young Leadership; and Harold “Smoky” Simon, Chairman of World Machal with the Lifetime Achievement Award.