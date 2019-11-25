Culture Min.: Spain held four rounds of elections

No big deal to hold third elections, public needs to make a decision, Min. Regev says.

Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev (Likud) on Monday morning said she does not believe a third round of elections is outrageous.

In an interview with Jerusalem Radio, Regev said: "The story is [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu, the story is the Likud, the story is democracy in the State of Israel, the story is what the jobs of the judicial, legislative, and operative systems are. The story is how we honor democracy and the people's vote."

Adding that the public's indecisiveness left no option other than new elections, she said: "What can we do? In Spain they held elections four times. What's there to do if the public doesn't make a decision?"

Despite Netanyahu's failure to form a government, Regev expressed support for him.

"As long as Netanyahu is Prime Minister, and as long as Netanyahu is chairman of the Likud, we bring in more seats than anyone else," she said. "I suggest [MK] Gideon [Sa'ar] and the others look into that."