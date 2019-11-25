Mandelblit expected to permit Netanyahu to continue as PM

Attorney General expected to decide that Binyamin Netanyahu can continue to serve as Prime Minister after indictments were filed.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is expected to decide this week whether Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu can continue to serve as Prime Minister after indictments against him have been filed.

Kan 11 News reported on Sunday evening that Mandelblit will determine that the Prime Minister will be able to continue in office despite the indictments.

As to whether the President can task Netanyahu with forming the coalition and the new government, the Attorney General does not intend to deal with this issue at the present time, as it is still theoretical at this stage this. The decision will change if it becomes relevant.

On Friday, it was reported that officials in the Likud hope that Mandelblit will prevent Netanyahu from accepting the mandate.

According to sources, the party hopes that Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman will sign for Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz during the 21-day period when the mandate to form the government is in the hands of the Knesset, and then he can form a minority government. From that moment, the Likud will be able to join the government at a later stage.