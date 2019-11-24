

Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff of US Armed Forces in Israel General Mark A. Milley of US Armed Forces visits Israel on the invitation of IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi. Arutz Sheva Staff,

IDF spokesperson General Milley, left, meets with Kochavi General Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (US Armed Forces), visited Israel on Sunday at the invitation of Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi, IDF Chief of the General Staff.



During the visit, Milley inspected an honor guard at the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, where the two generals also discussed operational issues and regional developments.



Kochavi expressed his appreciation for Milley’s longstanding leadership in promoting cooperation between the IDF and the US Armed Forces.



Milley’s visit is the peak of a series of visits by senior generals from the US armed services and combatant commands over recent weeks, further demonstrating the depth of the partnership between the forces and its importance in promoting regional stability.



The IDF Defense Attaché to the US, Major General Yehuda Fox, and the US Defense Attaché to Israel, Brigadier General Charles (Chip) Brown, accompanied the visit.





