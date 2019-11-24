Watch: Hasidic man sucker punched in Brooklyn attack

Police say a suspect is under arrest for attacking a Jewish man late last night in Brooklyn.

A Hasidic man in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg, New York was the victim of an unprovoked sucker punch in the face.

The attack late on Thursday night on the 19-year-old man was captured on video.

The attacker was identified by the New York Police Department as Steven Sotomayor, 32, the Yeshiva World News reported. The men did not exchange any words before the attack.

The victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the attack.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force announced Friday that the attack was being investigating as an “anti-Semitic assault”.