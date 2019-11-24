Michigan governor visits Western Wall

Western Wall Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz of Lithuania and the Director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation Director Mordechai Eliav welcomed Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer at the Western Wall Sunday.

Governor Whitmer placed a letter between the cracks of the wall and stayed for an extended time to observe the worshipers at the holy site.

Whitmer then embarked on a tour of the Western Wall Tunnels led by Eiliav.

She expressed her thanks "for a phenomenal visit and long time important relationship with the State of Michigan".